Parade to celebrate Georgia’s national champions planned for Saturday

Everyone loves a parade.
There will be one in Athens to celebrate Georgia’s College Football Playoff national championship.
There are preliminary plans for a grand celebration to be held on Saturday. The plan is for a noon start with a trip down Lumpkin Street. The parade will end at Sanford Stadium for a celebration beginning at 2 p.m. Exact details will be announced later.
Georgia defeated Alabama, 33-18, for its first national championship since 1980 with the win on Monday in Indianapolis.
Georgia is schedule to return from Indianapolis on Tuesday.
