Parade to celebrate Georgia’s national champions planned for Saturday

Georgiarunning back Zamir White (3) celebrates his 1-yard touchdown run with offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com
caption arrowCaption
Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Everyone loves a parade.

There will be one in Athens to celebrate Georgia’s College Football Playoff national championship.

There are preliminary plans for a grand celebration to be held on Saturday. The plan is for a noon start with a trip down Lumpkin Street. The parade will end at Sanford Stadium for a celebration beginning at 2 p.m. Exact details will be announced later.

Georgia defeated Alabama, 33-18, for its first national championship since 1980 with the win on Monday in Indianapolis.

Georgia is schedule to return from Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Investigations
