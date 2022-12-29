‘Ohio vs. the world’ comes to Georgia for the Peach Bowl

Practice updates: Day said the Buckeyes continue to have excellent practices.

“All the focus is just playing the fastest and most violent game we’ve played all season here Saturday night,” he said. “And I think all the work that we’ve put in the last month is going to show. Our guys are going to play with confidence because we’ve had a really good month of prep.”

Defensive end Zach Harrison said he thinks the team has improved over the past month after its loss to Michigan.

“There’s no denying it,” he said. “The team we saw (Nov. 26) isn’t the same team you’ll see (Saturday). Coach Day made it an emphasis that we’re going to go hard, and we’re going to get better, and we’re going to challenge each other, and we’re going to practice hard. That’s something that we did, and we’re excited to see the fruits of our labor.”

Personnel updates: Running back Miyan Williams is expected to practice Thursday after experiencing a stomach illness, according to Day.

Williams didn’t participate in Thursday’s full-team media-day session.

Williams, 21, has rushed for a team-high 817 yards and 13 touchdowns on 125 carries.

TreVeyon Henderson is the team’s second-leading rusher, with 571 yards on 107 carries. But he will miss the game because of an injury. Dallan Hayden is the team’s third-leading rusher, with 510 yards on 102 carries. DeaMonte Trayanum also is expected to get carries against the Bulldogs, who are allowing an FBS-low 77 rushing yards per game.

“All these guys have been preparing hard, and we have some good options going into this game,” Day said.