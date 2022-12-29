‘Ohio vs. the world’ comes to Georgia for the Peach Bowl

It started as a meme a few years ago. Now, “Ohio vs. the world” has become the Buckeyes’ slogan ahead of Saturday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
It seems an odd thing to embrace. Ohio State was the fourth and final team in the playoff. It is one of the more respected teams in college football, as Saturday will be its ninth time competing in a New Year’s Six bowl game.
But, the slogan has become a thing, one that was mentioned several times during media interviews this week and was mentioned again Thursday.
Georgia opened as a 6.5-point favorite. The line hasn’t moved.
“Nobody really gives us a chance to win this game anyway,” Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said. “So we’re going to let it all out. We’re going to play as hard as we possibly can and look up after four quarters and see where we’re at.”
Practice updates: Day said the Buckeyes continue to have excellent practices.
“All the focus is just playing the fastest and most violent game we’ve played all season here Saturday night,” he said. “And I think all the work that we’ve put in the last month is going to show. Our guys are going to play with confidence because we’ve had a really good month of prep.”
Defensive end Zach Harrison said he thinks the team has improved over the past month after its loss to Michigan.
“There’s no denying it,” he said. “The team we saw (Nov. 26) isn’t the same team you’ll see (Saturday). Coach Day made it an emphasis that we’re going to go hard, and we’re going to get better, and we’re going to challenge each other, and we’re going to practice hard. That’s something that we did, and we’re excited to see the fruits of our labor.”
Personnel updates: Running back Miyan Williams is expected to practice Thursday after experiencing a stomach illness, according to Day.
Williams didn’t participate in Thursday’s full-team media-day session.
Williams, 21, has rushed for a team-high 817 yards and 13 touchdowns on 125 carries.
TreVeyon Henderson is the team’s second-leading rusher, with 571 yards on 107 carries. But he will miss the game because of an injury. Dallan Hayden is the team’s third-leading rusher, with 510 yards on 102 carries. DeaMonte Trayanum also is expected to get carries against the Bulldogs, who are allowing an FBS-low 77 rushing yards per game.
“All these guys have been preparing hard, and we have some good options going into this game,” Day said.
About the Author