ajc logo
X

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud said Georgia finished second in his recruiting

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud said Tuesday that Georgia finished second in the race to recruit him.

The two teams will face off in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at 8 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The winner will advance to the College Football Playoff Championship game.

“It was close, but I’m glad where I went, and I’ll ride with that until I die,” the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist said.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Stroud said he took an official visit to Athens and that some of Georgia’s coaches made an at-home visit to his residence in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. Stroud signed with the Buckeyes as part of the 2020 recruiting class.

“I loved his mom, man,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “What a tremendous woman. She’s awesome. He has a really good disposition about him. He’s not real high, not real low, not real emotional. He keeps a really level head, which to me at quarterback is one of the No. 1 qualities you can find.”

Stroud said he and Smart reconnected at the Heisman Trophy awards ceremony in New York two weeks ago.

“He’s a good dude, definitely a good coach,” Stroud said. “Come around a full 360 to be playing with them now.”

Though it may pain Bulldogs supporters, Stroud seems to have made the right choice. He enters the Peach Bowl with 3,340 passing yards. He is top-five this season in FBS in five categories:

  • Touchdowns (T-1st, 37)
  • Passing efficiency (1st, 176.3)
  • Yards per attempt (3rd, 9.4)
  • Completions of at least 30 yards (2nd, 29)
  • Yards per completion (5th, 14.21)

“I enjoyed my time up there, met some of the players, and I think some of them still play for them now,” he said. “So I have respect for them, and I think they have respect for me.”

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA secondary has been ‘harping on technique’ after SEC Championship6h ago

Planning the Peach Bowl is a yearlong effort
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Countdown to Peach Bowl: What the players will get this year
6h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves bring back Jackson Stephens on split contract
17h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves bring back Jackson Stephens on split contract
17h ago

Credit: Abell Images

Georgia, Ohio State vow not to be distracted by bowl activities
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: Abell Images

Ohio State can make bowl history in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
2m ago
Ohio State not worried about being underdog against Georgia
28m ago
Ohio State not focusing on LSU’s success against Georgia
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Abell Images

Photos: Georgia visits College Football Hall of Fame ahead of Peach Bowl
5h ago
How did Atlanta become the center of the college football universe?
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top