Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud said Georgia finished second in his recruiting

Stroud said he and Smart reconnected at the Heisman Trophy awards ceremony in New York two weeks ago.

“He’s a good dude, definitely a good coach,” Stroud said. “Come around a full 360 to be playing with them now.”

Though it may pain Bulldogs supporters, Stroud seems to have made the right choice. He enters the Peach Bowl with 3,340 passing yards. He is top-five this season in FBS in five categories:

Touchdowns (T-1st, 37)

Passing efficiency (1st, 176.3)

Yards per attempt (3rd, 9.4)

Completions of at least 30 yards (2nd, 29)

Yards per completion (5th, 14.21)

“I enjoyed my time up there, met some of the players, and I think some of them still play for them now,” he said. “So I have respect for them, and I think they have respect for me.”