Numerically speaking, Georgia Bulldogs look very different in 2022

ATHENS – It’s game week. Georgia and Oregon open the season in five days in Atlanta’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff game (ABC, 3:30 p.m.). So, it’s time to start talking about game-day things.
Coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will do that in detail a little later Monday at the first weekly Media Day of the fall. In the meantime, let’s go over who you’re going to be looking at on the field.
There have been at least 39 number changes on the roster since you last laid eyes on the Bulldogs playing a ballgame 231 days ago. A few of those changes actually have come in just the last few weeks.
UGA updated its 2022 roster over the weekend. Here’s some of the notable changes from last year:
#1 Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint – The junior wideout chose George Pickens’ number after wearing 81 last year.
#2 Smael Mondon – The sophomore inside linebacker wore 20 last season.
#3 Kamari Lassiter – The sophomore cornerback dropped the 1 from #13.
#3 Andrew Paul – Knee injury means we won’t get to see the freshman back run.
#4 Oscar Delp – Expect to see the freshman tight end running around a lot.
#6 Daylen Everett – Freshman corner from Virginia gets number abandoned by Jalen Kimber, who will wear #8 with the Florida Gators.
#7 Arik Gilbert – The sophomore tight end was #14 until preseason camp.
#7 Marvin Jones Jr. – The heralded freshman inherits Quay Walker’s single digit.
#9 Jaheim Singletary – Ameer Speed could have had it another year but went to Michigan State
#11 Jalon Walker – The freshman linebacker inherits from CB Derion Kendrick
#12 Julian Humphrey – Lovasea Carroll, now at S. Carolina, wore it last year.
#13 Mykel Williams – Took it from Lassiter
#14 Gunner Stockton – Previously Gilbert, and QB Jackson Muschamp
#16 C.J. Madden – Notably previously worn by Lewis Cine; shares with Muschamp
#17 Dan Jackson – The safety known as “Dirty Dan” succeeds Nakobe Dean
#18 Xavian Sorey -- Now sole occupant after JT Daniels’ departure
#19 Darris Smith – Versatile defender takes over number from Adam Anderson
#20 JaCorey Thomas – Freshman DB happy to get it from Mondon
#22 Branson Robinson – Freshman back shares it with safety Javon Bullard
#23 DeNylon Morrissette – Previous owner Jaylen Johnson transferred
#24 Malaki Starks – Shades of Dominick Sanders for possible starter at safety
#25 E.J. Lightsey – First defender in a while to wear it in a while
#27 C.J. Washington – A tribute to Nick Chubb, a fellow Cedartown native
#28 Marcus Washington – Shares with walk-on RB Anthony Sumney
#29 Luke Bennett – Stetson’s little brother is a walk-on wideout
#36 Randon Jernigan – You may remember this senior receiver from Georgia baseball
#52 Christen Miller – Previously worn by transferred OL Cameron Kinnie
#64 Jacob Hood – Oddly unworn the last couple of years
#69 Tate Ratledge – Offensive guard known as “Mullet Man” elects to change from #51
#71 Earnest Greene – Freshman tackle gets number unoccupied since Andrew Thomas
#72 Griffin Scroggs – Also unworn last season
#74 Drew Bobo – Oldest son of Mike Bobo is an offensive lineman
#83 Cole Speer – Freshman easily confused with fellow Northwest Georgia WR Ladd McConkey (84)
#86 Dillon Bell – Jersey considerably downsized after being worn by 6-7 TE John FitzPatrick
#87 Mehki Mews – Previous occupant Tyler Simmons is still onsides!
#92 Brett Thorson – Aussie punter gets number worn last six years by Julian Rochester
#95 Shon Washington – Georgia hopes freshman DL plays like previous owner Devonte Wyatt
#99 Bear Alexander – Honored to succeed the great Jordan Davis
Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.
About the Author