Kario Oquendo leads Georgia over Saint Joseph’s at Sunshine Slam

Hill buried a 3-pointer for Georgia, Roberts scored in the paint and Matthew Moncrieffe hit two free throws to cap a 7-2 run that wrapped up the win.

Georgia improved to 4-1 in its first season under Mike White. White, who took over for Billy Donovan at Florida in 2015, left the Gators after last season to coach the SEC rival Bulldogs.

Obinna, Brown and Erik Reynolds II all scored 10 for the Hawks (2-2). Reynolds was coming off a career-high 32 points in a win over Albany, but he made 3 of 12 shots against Georgia.

Georgia will play UAB on Tuesday for the Beach Bracket championship, and Saint Joseph’s will take on South Florida in the consolation game.