No way to sugarcoat 9 Georgia basketball players entering portal

According to the website VerbalCommits.com, that’s 1,579 Division I men’s basketball players in the NCAA’s transfer portal as of 7:52 a.m. Wednesday. The number will go up from there. Players on 2020-21 rosters have until July 1 to enter the portal to be on a roster of the 2021-22 season.

Johnson’s news came a day after the AJC reported that graduate transfer P.J. Horne was returning and that fellow graduate transfer Andrew Garcia was leaving. That gives the Bulldogs one returning starter from last year’s 14-12 squad. Also returning for Georgia are redshirt freshman forward Josh Taylor, senior forward Jonathan Ned and junior forward Tyron McMillan.

The Bulldogs appear to have done reasonably well with the six transfers they’re bringing in, led by sophomore guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who’s coming from Virginia. But along with three freshman signees, that’s a lot of newness in Crean’s fourth season.

Again, the attrition is not unique to Georgia. Let’s compare it to the rest of the SEC:

SEC BASKETBALL ATTRITION

Team: Portal + NBA Draft = Total

Georgia: 9 + 0* = 9

LSU: 5 + 4 = 9

S.Carolina: 6 + 3* = 9

Texas A&M: 9 + 0 = 9

Miss. State: 7 + 1 = 8

Arkansas: 5 + 2 = 7

Florida: 4 + 3 = 7

Missouri: 7 + 0 = 7

Tennessee: 4 + 3 = 7

Vanderbilt: 6 + 1 = 7

Alabama: 2 + 4 = 6

Auburn: 4 + 2 = 6

Ole Miss: 5 + 1 = 6

Kentucky: 2 + 3 = 5

TOTALS: 75 + 27 = 102

* Georgia’s Sahvir Wheeler and Andrew Garcia and South Carolina’s Justin Minaya have also declared for NBA Draft.

GEORGIA BASKETBALL 2021

1. P.J. Horne** F 6-6, 230 Gr. Tifton

2. Josh Taylor F 6-9, 215 RFr. Atlanta

3. Jonathan Ned F 6-8, 215 Sr. Brentwood, Calif.

4. Tyron McMillan F 6-9, 220 Jr. New Orleans, La.

5. Jabri Abdur-Rahim* G 6-7, 214 So. South Orange, NJ (Virginia)

6. Noah Baumann* G 6-6, 215 Sr. Phoenix, Ariz. (USC)

7. Braelen Bridges* F 6-10, 235 Sr. Atlanta (Illinois-Chicago)

8. Jailyn Ingram* G 6-7, 219 Sr. Madison (Florida Atlantic)

9. Dalen Ridgnal* F 6-6, 200 Jr. Kansas City, Mo. (Cowley CC)

10. Kario Oquendo* G 6-4, 180 So. Titusville, Fla. (Fla. SWC)

11. Camron McDowell G 6-5, 170 Fr. Powder Springs

12. Tyrone Baker F 6-9, 190 Fr. Missouri City, Texas

13. Christian Wright G 6-3, 180 Fr. Atlanta

* Transfers

** ‘Super senior’ does not count against NCAA 13-scholarship maximum

ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL

1. F Jaykwon Walker, 6-7, 205, So., Columbus

2. G Sahvir Wheeler,* 5-10, 180, So., Houston

3. G Christian Brown, 6-6, 215, So., Hopkins, SC

4. F Toumani Camara, 6-8, 220, So., Brussels, Belgium

5. G Tye Fagan, 6-3, 195, Jr., Logtown

6. G Mikal Starks, 6-0, 185, Jr., Miami, Fla.

7. G Justin Kier, 6-4, 190, Gr., Grottoes, Va.

8. F Andrew Garcia,* 6-6, 225, Gr., Bergenfield, NJ*

9. G K.D. Johnson, 6-1, 190, Fr., Atlanta

* Also considering pro options

