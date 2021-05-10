Georgia shoots to be better perimeter team with P.J. Horne’s return

Though he’s a 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward, Horne was the Bulldogs’ most prolific outside shooter. He attempted more 3-pointers than anybody with 124 and made 37.1% of them. The former Virginia Tech starter was second only to guard K.D. Johnson, who made 38.7% (24-of-62) after missing the first 10 games of the season.

Meanwhile, of the six players Georgia is adding via the transfer portal, only 6-10 forward Braelen Bridges is not considered a shooter. He has no career attempts from beyond the arc coming to UGA from Illinois-Chicago.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim had a miniscule sample size in his only season at Virginia, making just 1-of-7 3-point attempts. But he had a reputation as a shooter and a scorer coming out of high school, where he averaged 23.7 points over two seasons at Blair Academy in New Jersey.

Georgia’s other additions via the transfer portal – including junior college transfers Dalen Ridgnal and Kario Oquendo, Florida Atlantic’s Jailyn Ingram and Southern Cal’s Noah Baumann -- all came to UGA with strong backgrounds as perimeter shooters.

Consistent outside shooting has been the one thing missing from Crean’s first three Georgia teams, which nevertheless have been some of the best scoring in school history. The Bulldogs were fourth in the league in scoring last year with a 77.5 points-a-game average and shot .458 overall from the field in a fast-pace style predicated on spreading the floor in the halfcourt.

Georgia was 11th in the SEC in 3-point shooting at 32.4% and the Bulldogs made just 6.3 per, which was 12th among the 14 conference teams.

The Bulldogs certainly didn’t like losing point guard Sahvir Wheeler (22.5%) and forward Toumani Camara (26.3%) to transfer, but both of them were 3-point-shooting liabilities. Wheeler, who is testing the NBA Draft while also eyeing potential transfer schools, set the Georgia record for single-season assists (193) and averaged 7.3 a game. He led Georgia in scoring at with 14.0 points per game, while Camara was third at 12.8.