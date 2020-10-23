No tailgating, masks required for Georgia-Florida game

The game, at TIAA Bank Field, will kick off at 3:30 p.m. with a limited capacity.

Stadium parking lots will open at 12:30 p.m. and gates will open at 1:30 p.m. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, tailgating will not be permitted in stadium parking lots. Only game ticket holders will be permitted in the lots. Fans without tickets are strongly encouraged to stay clear of the Downtown Sports Complex area.