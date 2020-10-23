No tailgating, masks required for Georgia-Florida game

There will be no tailgating and face coverings will be mandatory at the Georgia-Florida game on Nov. 7, the city of Jacksonville announced Friday.
The game, at TIAA Bank Field, will kick off at 3:30 p.m. with a limited capacity.
Stadium parking lots will open at 12:30 p.m. and gates will open at 1:30 p.m. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, tailgating will not be permitted in stadium parking lots. Only game ticket holders will be permitted in the lots. Fans without tickets are strongly encouraged to stay clear of the Downtown Sports Complex area.
All 88 gates to the stadium will be available for entry and there will be magnetometers in place, enabling fans to walk through carrying their clear bag and leave their cell phone and keys in pockets. After entering, fans will then proceed to the new self-scan ticket kiosks to have their mobile tickets scanned.
Face coverings that completely cover the mouth and nose are required. Guests will be required to wear face coverings upon entry and throughout the stadium, except when actively eating and drinking. Guests failing to adhere to this policy will be subject to disciplinary measures.
There will be over 750 hand-sanitizing stations throughout the lower and upper concourses, plaza and premium spaces. Physical distancing signage, including directional arrows, queue line spacing indicators and safety reminders will be posted throughout the stadium. All concession stands and restrooms will be open and all payments inside the stadium will be contactless. Cash will not be accepted for stadium transactions. Beer and wine will be served and available for purchase at concession stands.