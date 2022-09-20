‘No pushover at all’: Georgia not underestimating Kent State

“They’ve got a quarterback that I didn’t know a lot about who is, No. 1, a tremendous athlete,” Smart said. “No. 2, he makes a lot of people miss. He’s dynamic with the ball in his hand. He’s made some wild throws. You’re going to hear about this guy. He’s had some 60-, 70-yard passes that are incredible. They have some really good wideouts. They’re a talented team. You go and watch them on defense, they do enough different defensively that it can create issues for you because it’s not what you see every day.

“It’s a little more new-aged defense, which people are playing to affect teams that are on the perimeter more, second level, fitters able to disguise a little more … You watch the first half of the Oklahoma game, you have no question how good they are. They, really, played Washington well outside of a couple of drives. Washington scored on them. But outside of that, they went toe-to-toe with Washington.”

Kent State plays in the Mid-American Conference, or the MAC, and that’s a conference you can’t underestimate, UGA senior defensive back Chris Smith said.

“They have a very good offense, and the conference they play in, it’s not no pushover at all,” Smith said. “They’re a team that plays very hard, and they’re going to give us a challenge. We’re going to get their best foot forward, just like we do with any other team, and they’re going to get ours.”

