No. 18 Georgia baseball hosts defending national champions in SEC opener

“He probably could pitch, but we don’t want a minor thing to turn into a major thing,” Stricklin said during his weekly radio appearance on 960 The Ref on Thursday. “We feel pretty confident he’s going to be ready for Kentucky (next weekend). We’re just being really cautious.”

Georgia will go with Luke Wagner instead, which isn’t the worst thing. The sophomore left-hander from New Cumberland, Penn., happens to lead Division I baseball in wins (5-0, 0.73).

The Bulldogs already are having to play without Sunday starter Dylan Ross, who was lost to a season-ending arm injury two weeks ago. Instead, Garrett Brown will get his fifth start of the season on Sunday.

Good thing Georgia can hit a little. The Bulldogs are batting .304 with 19 home runs on the year. Center fielder Ben Anderson (.373-3-12) and shortstop Cole Tate (.372-1-9), both graduates, lead the regulars. Anderson has reached base in 15 straight games and ranks among the SEC leaders with a .548 on-base percentage. Tate ranks among the SEC leaders with 28 hits.

The Bulldogs will need to rake against MSU, which has reeled off four straight victories and leads the series 49-45 in available records. The teams haven’t met since 2019 when MSU swept an SEC series in Starkville. MSU’s last trip to Athens came in 2017, and Georgia claimed the series 2-1.

The Bulldogs have had to navigate injuries to fielders as well this season. Despite, they reached the opening of SEC play with stout 14-3 record and the confidence to make. Their only losses have come to No. 14 Georgia Tech and an 11-6 Georgia Southern team on the road.

But everything cranks up considerably with the arrival of SEC play, especially when the opening opponent is the defending national champion.

“When you’re getting ready and you’re scouting and watching video, the guys are just a little bigger, a little stronger, a little faster and throw a little harder,” Stricklin said. “It definitely gets your juices flowing because you know the volume’s getting turned up.”

For both teams, the hope is the injury count will go down.

