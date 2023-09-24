No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs imperfect in victory once again

ATHENS — Never mind slow starts. Georgia still is pretty good at finishes.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs actually started quickly Saturday, scoring a touchdown on six plays less than three minutes after receiving the opening kickoff against Alabama-Birmingham. Trouble was, the Bulldogs bumbled around for a while after that.

It didn’t matter, the 35 points Georgia scored over the second and third quarters would prove more than it needed. The Bulldogs overwhelmed the Blazers 49-21 to get to 4-0 for the third consecutive season.

They’ll put their record and ranking on the line Saturday against Auburn (3-1, 0-1 SEC) at Jordan-Hare Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS). The Tigers lost to Texas A&M 27-10 on Saturday. Georgia (4-0, 1-0) will carry a 30-game, regular-season win streak to The Plains.

The Bulldogs will have plenty to work on before then, especially on defense. Georgia allowed three long scoring drives to the Blazers, who are in their first year under Trent Dilfer, their first-time head coach.

Concerning? Yes, but the visitors never had a shot of matching scores with Georgia. The Bulldogs got 337 passing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Carson Beck and 120 receiving yards and two scores from tight end Brock Bowers. Georgia was closing in on 500 yards of offense when those two left the game with more than five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

But the offense had its share of problems, too. And two special-teams’ turnovers and other breakdowns didn’t help the Bulldogs’ cause.

A failure just outside the red zone on Georgia’s second possession of the night was followed by Mekhi Mews fumbling a punt return. After the Blazers cashed it in less than a minute into the second quarter, Georgia found itself in a first-half scrum once again, with the score 7-7. The Bulldogs’ cumulative score in the first quarter this season is 17-14.

In the moment, that seemed to annoy Georgia – or Bowers, at least. Georgia’s star tight end keyed long touchdown drives on the Bulldogs’ next two possessions. Bowers’ two catches for 27 yards – including a stiff-arming beauty of 12 yards – highlighted a nine-play, 72-yard drive that reestablished a Georgia lead. Those catches put Bowers over the 2,000-yard receiving mark for his career.

He’d have more.

Bowers’ next two receptions would cover 60 yards, the last 41 of which resulted in a highlight-reel touchdown in which the junior tight end shook two defenders down the Georgia sideline. Twenty-one to 7.

On the next play, Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon pressured quarterback Jacob Zeno and deflected his pass attempt up into the air. Defensive back Tykee Smith pulled down the ball on the 25-yard line on the other side of field.

A 10-yard catch by Bowers set up a 3-yard TD run by Daijun Edwards. With 1:02 left in the half, the Bulldogs led 28-7.

As it turned out, that was just enough time for the Blazers score again. They went 70 yards in nine plays, and Smith got beat inside by Amare Thomas on a 2-yard TD catch that sliced the Georgia lead in half with eight seconds remaining. Thomas’ 19-yard catch with Daylen Everette defending got the Blazers into scoring position.

Georgia’s 322 yards on 264 yards passing from Beck certainly was encouraging on a night the Bulldogs were playing without four starters and a bunch of other front-line players. Two more first-half scores allowed by the defense, especially the one that covered 70 yards in 1:12 to end the half.

Georgia 49, Alabama-Birmingham 21

Whether it was halftime adjustments or just having a deeper roster, the Bulldogs quickly put all that behind them in the second half.

Stopping the Blazers inside the 15 on their first two kickoff returns, the visitors never could get out of the shadow of their own goal posts. Meanwhile, Georgia punched its first two third-quarter possessions into the UAB end zone.

A Beck sneak capped a 12-play, 59-yard, run-heavy drive on the first set. The second series was three passes and a run, starting with a 50-yard completion to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint on first down and ending with another Bowers TD on a 10-yard catch-and-run on third down. In a snap, Georgia led 42-14 with 5:38 still remaining in the third quarter.

Coach Kirby Smart was surprisingly quick to call off the Dogs after that. Brock Vandadriff took over on the next possession, which was a three-and-out punt. By the time the Bulldogs had their start-of-fourth-quarter light show, the spectators quickly were heading to the exits. Georgia’s game plan left with them.

Next week, when the Bulldogs visit Auburn for their first time under the direction of first-year coach Hugh Freeze, they’ll be in for a much bigger challenge. It will be Georgia’s first road game of the season. Never mind the Tigers’ lopsided loss at Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Bulldogs had at least 16 scholarship players injured for their game Saturday and four starters who did not play. The ploy to rest up and heal as much as possible before renewing the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry” was obvious and understandable.