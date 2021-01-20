New UGA AD Josh Brooks pledges $100K for need-based scholarship

ATHENS — Josh Brooks put his money where his mouth was.
Two weeks after he was named Georgia’s athletic director, Brooks made good on a vow to do what he could to help Athens-Clarke County schools. On Wednesday, UGA announced that Brooks pledged $100,000 to create a need-based scholarship that will support Georgia students that have graduated out of that system.
“This generous gift reaffirms Josh’s commitment to the success of University of Georgia students,” UGA President Jere Morehead said. “I am very excited about the future of UGA athletics with Josh at the helm, and this scholarship gift is a terrific start to his tenure. Need-based aid is a vital tool to improve our university, so we are grateful to Josh for his support in that area.”
Brooks succeeded Greg McGarity as UGA’s interim athletic director for only a week before Morehead designated him as the permanent replacement Jan. 6.
“I love this town, this community, and I want to help make a difference here locally,” Brooks said. “I have three children who go to school here in Athens-Clarke County, I live here in Athens, and I’m aware of how many kids are in need in this county. So, it is important to me to help these students find a pathway to the University of Georgia.”
Brooks’ gift will create a Georgia Commitment Scholarship (GCS), adding to the more than 550 endowed, need-based scholarships created under the GCS program since its launch in January 2017. The scholarships will be awarded in perpetuity and provide recipients with support through special on-campus programming in partnership with the Division of Academic Enhancement.