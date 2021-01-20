New UGA AD Josh Brooks pledges $100K for need-based scholarship

Two weeks after he was named Georgia’s athletic director, Brooks made good on a vow to do what he could to help Athens-Clarke County schools. On Wednesday, UGA announced that Brooks pledged $100,000 to create a need-based scholarship that will support Georgia students that have graduated out of that system.

“This generous gift reaffirms Josh’s commitment to the success of University of Georgia students,” UGA President Jere Morehead said. “I am very excited about the future of UGA athletics with Josh at the helm, and this scholarship gift is a terrific start to his tenure. Need-based aid is a vital tool to improve our university, so we are grateful to Josh for his support in that area.”