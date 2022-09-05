New faces, schemes highlight Georgia’s season opener

“It worked today,” he said after Saturday night’s game. “But who’s to say that we don’t run it 40 times next week? And that’s why the connection, the unselfishness for each and every position player on the team and O-line, is working. It’s about the team. It doesn’t matter if we throw it 30-whatever times we threw it today or we run it 40 times. Whatever is working, however we’re going to win that day, is how we’re going to win.”

There were some revelations in the personnel department as well, including a few surprises in the starting lineup. Freshman Mykel Williams started rather than Tramel Walthour at defensive end, Nazir Stackhouse started rather than Zion Logue at noseguard, and Javon Bullard got the nod at the star position ahead of William Poole and Tykee Smith. Including linebacker Smael Mondon and cornerback Kamari Lassiter, that made for six first-time starters on the field Saturday, all on the defensive side of the ball.

True freshman safety Malaki Starks might have earned himself a start this week against Samford based on his collegiate debut. He led the Bulldogs with eight tackles and one highlight-reel interception.

There were no surprises on the offensive side of the ball. Tate Ratledge and Xavier Truss started at right and left guard, as expected. Georgia began the game with two tight ends on the field, or in “12 personnel.” Starters Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington took the majority of snaps, while Arik Gilbert and Oscar Delp came into the game later.

In all, the Bulldogs played 72 players against Oregon. Among them were 13 true freshmen and and seven redshirt freshmen. The other first-year frosh who got in the game were linebacker Jalon Walker, outside linebacker/nickelback Darris Smith, running back Branson Robinson, wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette, linebacker E.J. Lightsey, cornerback Daylen Everette, outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr., wideout Dillon Bell, defensive lineman Christen Miller and punter Brett Thorson.

Thorson, we learned, did indeed win the punting competition. The 22-year-old Australian almost didn’t get a chance to show his stuff. He didn’t punt until only 10 minutes remained in the game. His first attempt went 53 yards.

Jack Podlesny not only retained his place-kicking duties, but added kickoffs as well. He recorded touchbacks on six of his eight kickoffs while establishing a Chick-fil-A Kickoff record of seven extra points.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart credited his staff for getting so many new players ready to play. The Bulldogs are the only SEC team that didn’t bring in a transfer this year.

“Our staff is the best it’s ever been,” Smart said. “We’ve got a great staff right now and it’s awesome because, we’ve always had a good staff, but we’ve got a really great staff right now in terms of guys who enjoy working together and putting plans together. I thought they did a great job of doing that.”

Expect to see some new faces on Dooley Field with Samford coming to Sanford Stadium. Starting safety Christopher Smith, for one, who had a sensational performance against Oregon, may need a week to heal. Smith insists he is OK after suffering a “stinger” injury on a jarring hit that resulted in a pass breakup. But the Bulldogs could afford to sit him as a precaution.

Georgia will open SEC play at South Carolina on Sept. 17.