NCAA sets limits on when players can transfer and be immediately eligible to play

In fall sports, including football, the first window will begin the day following championship selection and last 45 days. The second would be from May 1-15.

On the enforcement side, the Independent Accountability Resolution Process will be eliminated. The IARP was formed to handle complex infractions cases after the FBI’s investigation of corruption in college basketball, but it has mostly slowed down the processing of cases.

The IARP will be eliminated after current cases against Arizona, Kansas, LSU, Louisville and Memphis are adjudicated.

Other proposals focus on incentivizing cooperation between schools and NCAA staff working on infraction cases, increasing transparency and streamlining the appeals process to reduce the number of cases that are appealed.

“These changes to the overall infractions process will accelerate the timelines for infractions cases,” said Georgia President Jere Morehead, who is chairman of the D-I Board of Directors. “With the adoption of the new constitution in January, NCAA members committed to resolving cases fairly and in a timely fashion, thus holding those responsible for violations accountable and avoiding penalizing those who were not involved in rule-breaking.”

Still under consideration are proposals to modify the current penalty structure, which could lead to an elimination of postseason bans, and adjusting the size and composition of the Committee on Infractions.