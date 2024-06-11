N.C. State outslugs No. 7 Georgia for final CWS berth

The other seven spots in the 2024 CWS field already had been claimed by Sunday night. And with Monday’s win by N.C. State, the ACC will have four teams in the CWS - along with four teams from the SEC.

As for the Bulldogs, their promising first season under coach Wes Johnson ends with a 43-17 record and a 33-7 mark at home. A raucous sellout crowd of 3,944 -- plus several hundred more crowding the homemade bleachers on “Kudzu Hill” -- showed up in person to watch. As for the rest of the nation, it was the only college baseball game on television Monday night.

It started promising enough for Georgia. Tre Phelps, the electrifying freshman from Kennesaw, hit a foul ball to right field halfway up Kudzu Hill. He turned and grinned at the Bulldogs’ bench, then cranked the next pitch on a line over the wall in center field for a two-run homer.

But Georgia’s 2-0 lead lasted only minutes. N.C. State starter Logan Whitaker got the Bulldogs’ next three batters 1-2-3 and the Wolfpack went 1-2 to start the third inning, with Serrano’s base hit and Garrett Pennington’s liner to center clearing the wall for a two-run homer.

Starter Zach Harris was able to get Georgia out of that inning but not the fourth. The Pack’s No. 8 batter, Matt Heavner, opened the frame with a line-drive double into the left-field corner. That was the eighth hit of the game, most of the barreled-up variety, and Johnson had seen enough.

Johnson went to Kolten Smith. That might’ve been a surprise to some since Smith had been rocked in the first inning of Saturday’s 18-1 shellacking by N.C. State. And Smith validated some fears when he walked the first batter he faced. That brought up the white-hot-hitting Serrano, who executed a perfect sacrifice bunt to third base to move up the runners.

Georgia’s normally sure-handed catcher, Fernando Gonzalez, let a pitch get by to score the runner from third and give the Wolfpack its first lead of the day. After a strikeout, Alec Makarawicz’s single to left plated another run and made it 4-2.

The fifth inning felt a little like the ancient story, “When Mighty Casey Struck Out.” Georgia got exactly what it had wanted the entire postseason: Charlie Condon at the plate with the bases loaded with one out. The Wolfpack brought in their prized freshman Jacob Dudan just for the moment.

The NCAA’s leader in home runs, slugging and batting average struck out. Game 2 hero Slate Alford followed with an eight-pitch at-bat that ended in a ground out to second base.

Georgia had other opportunities, the next-best one in the bottom of the seventh inning. Trailing 6-3, Wolfpack changed pitchers and brought in their heralded freshman closer Derrick Smith when Alford came to the plate with two on and no outs. Alford brought the crowd to his feet with a hard-liner to the deepest part of the ball park. But N.C. State’s Eli Serrano, who had starred at the plate all night, made the defensive play of the game when he caught the ball as he collided with the center-field wall.

The runners moved up and Dylan Goldstein made it 6-4 on a ground out first. The threat ended on Phelps’ pop out to right field.

Georgia fans did get to see some good history made. Condon, the redshirt sophomore from Marietta, hit his 37th home run of the season. That’s three shy of the SEC record. Condon’s next appearance will be in the Major League Baseball draft, where he’s expected to be the first player taken.

It was a bittersweet ending for Condon, who went 1-for-4 and struck out twice for the first time since last doing against Texas A&M on April 27. The former walk-on closes out his UGA career as the Bulldogs’ career and single-season home run leader.