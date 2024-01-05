Nazir Stackhouse’s decision to return bolsters Georgia’s defensive line

“Snap-wise, I just try to make the best of all the opportunities I get,” Stackhouse said in the Bulldogs’ locker room Dec. 30 following their 63-3 win over No. 5 FSU in the Orange Bowl. “Sometimes I fall short and sometimes I make a big impact, like I did against Missouri. But I’m just always trying to get better.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Stackhouse has done that throughout his career. Arriving in Athens as a 4-star prospect out of Columbia High School, the Stone Mountain native played in reserve duty his first two seasons, backing up the great Jordan Davis. But he broke out as a starter in 2022, starting in all 15 games in Georgia’s undefeated run to the 2022 national championship. Stackhouse earned second-team All-SEC honors this season.

In coming back for a fifth season with the Bulldogs, Stackhouse not only gives a reliable, durable presence on the interior defensive line, but also a mentor for an otherwise youth-laden presence up front. Depending on the decision by fellow senior Warren Brinson, they would be the only upperclassmen among interior down linemen, which include freshmen Jordan Hall, Jamaal Jarrett and Christen Miller and five incoming signees, at least three of which will play in the A- and B-gaps.

Pending a couple of other decisions, Stackhouse’s return provides further clarity on the makeup of Georgia’s 2024 roster as the winter semester begins Monday. Thus far, the Bulldogs have seen 20 players from the 2023 team hit the transfer portal, have had 11 upperclassmen declare for the NFL draft, added 28 players during the December signing period and have brought in another five players via the transfer portal.

That puts Georgia at 90 scholarships. It will have to be at 85 before the 2024 season begins in August.