Mentorship, guidance have been key in Kamari Lassiter’s growth in 2022

Lassiter has gained the confidence of Georgia’s coaching staff, particularly coach Kirby Smart.

“I don’t think Kamari misses many coverages,” Smart said of Lassiter’s abilities. “He understands that he lives on that island (guarding his matchup). It’s a lonely place. You have to play the next play.”

Even so, there appeared to be a miscommunication on Lassiter’s side of the field during Georgia’s slow start in its 26-22 win over Missouri. Just after the start of the second quarter, Lassiter came out of coverage during a quarterback scramble, giving up a huge field-flipping reception to the Tigers.

Though it was just one play, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was livid on the sideline afterward. Fans saw Dumas-Johnson chomping at Lassiter, but the sophomore cornerback sees it as a positive for the team.

“I see it as two players who just want to win,” Lassiter said of the exchange. “Pop (Dumas-Johnson) was trying to be a leader and doing whatever he can to help us win. Me, I’m gonna listen to him. He’s a middle linebacker, he makes a lot of calls and he’s one of the leaders on this defense. That’s a guy I respect.”

Smart encourages scenarios such as this one.

“It’s great when players deliver those messages and talk to guys as long as they do it the right way and do it for the right reasons,” Smart said. “We talk a lot in our organization about being able to accept criticism and accept leadership (from others). It is just as important to have leaders in your program as it is to have people that will accept leadership and not defy it and not crumble when people confront them.”

Lassiter agreed with his coach.

“It’s huge. Championship teams are led by the players. You obviously have the coaches, but a player-led team is a team that both the coaches and players want. Having those leaders on the field and off the field as well, it’s crucial to have on a championship team.”

