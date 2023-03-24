Mel Kiper: Stetson Bennett to go ‘fourth to sixth round’ in NFL draft

“You certainly could argue that Stetson Bennett is the sixth-best quarterback in this draft, which puts him, I think, the fourth or fifth round, I’d say,” Kiper said. “Quarterbacks tend to drop a little bit if they’re not considered definite starters. He’s Day 3, but I’d say fourth to sixth round.”

Looking at the 2022 draft, nine quarterbacks were selected. There was indeed a big drop between the top four and all the rest. Matt Corral of Ole Miss was the fourth signal-caller selected and went in the third round with the 94th pick. The next QB taken (Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe) didn’t go for another 43 picks, late in the fourth round.

North Carolina’s Sam Howell was the sixth quarterback drafted, and he went in the fifth round. The other three quarterbacks weren’t picked until late in the seventh round.

Bennett insists he’s not sweating it. He has visited with several teams since his workout but is trying not to read too much into it.

“All it takes is one,” said Bennett, who measured at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds for scouts. “You know, (teams are) playing a game, too, because they don’t want anybody to know who they want or anything like that. So, I try not to read into it because they might or might not be interested in me if they’ve talked to me a lot.”

Bennett’s character came into question when he was arrested for public intoxication while in Texas training for the combine. But he seems to have allayed concerns in interviews with teams the past two months.

Meanwhile, Bennett has tested well. His hand measured 10 inches, and he threw the ball with a similar velocity to the quarterbacks rated ahead of him. His official 40-yard time of 4.67 ranked third among the top 10 players at his position.

On the field, Bennett had a 7-2 record head-to-head against the QBs he’s competing with for draft position. Alabama and Young, expected to be picked first or second, went 2-1 against Georgia with Bennett under center.

Bennett said he’s focused only on what he has to do to flourish at the next level.

“It’s better football,” he said of the NFL. “You’ve got to play clean. It’ll be a new playbook, and that’ll probably be the biggest thing right off the bat, new verbiage and all that. And then there’s just the physical part. It’s a man’s league. That means avoid tackles, throw on time, accuracy.”

Kiper said that what the Bulldogs did on the field with Bennett running the offense is the most important factor. His 4,125 yards passing last season eclipsed Aaron Murray for the most in the season among Bulldogs quarterbacks.

“That was an incredible accomplishment,” Kiper said.