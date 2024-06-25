Georgia Bulldogs

Matthew Boling finishes 8th in 400 meter finals

Former UGA sprint star Matthew Boling (shown here during an indoor meet in 2022) finished eighth in the finals of the 400 meters at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials Monday.

Credit: Kirby Lee

Credit: Kirby Lee

Former UGA sprint star Matthew Boling (shown here during an indoor meet in 2022) finished eighth in the finals of the 400 meters at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials Monday.
By AJC Sports
15 minutes ago

Former University of Georgia sprint star Matthew Boling finished eighth in the finals of the 400 meters Monday at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon.

The top three finishers qualified for the Paris Olympics and the top six likely earning spots in the 4x400 meter relay pool. High school sophomore Quincy Wilson, who set under-18 world records in the preliminary and semifinal rounds, finished sixth with a time of 44.94 and could become the youngest U.S. male track and field athlete in history if picked for relay pool.

Boling finished in a time of 45.15 after recording times of 44.94 and 44.91 in the preliminary and semifinal rounds.

The automatic Olympic qualifiers were Quincy Hall (44.17), Michael Norman (44.41) and Chris Bailey (44.42).

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Attorney asks AG’s Office be removed from prosecuting training center RICO case

Credit: Ben Gray

Cemetery established by formerly enslaved Black Atlantans applying for historic status

Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Atlanta makes bid to host Sundance Festival, including $2M and ‘array’ of support

LISTEN
Two years after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Georgia lawmakers turn focus to IVF

LISTEN
Two years after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Georgia lawmakers turn focus to IVF

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Battle for Georgia General Assembly centers on a few swing districts
The Latest

Credit: Kari Hodges/UGAAA

Winning Golden Spikes Award a ‘full-circle moment’ for Georgia’s Charlie Condon
Four Georgia swimmers qualify for Paris Olympics
Aaliyah Butler leads UGA contingent to Paris Games
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of David Hobbs

Lawrenceville man’s embarrassing viral moment leads to sobriety
Black women find freedom, healing and joy in rugged world of Atlanta roller derby
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds