Matthew Boling finishes 8th in 400 meter finals

Former University of Georgia sprint star Matthew Boling finished eighth in the finals of the 400 meters Monday at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon.

The top three finishers qualified for the Paris Olympics and the top six likely earning spots in the 4x400 meter relay pool. High school sophomore Quincy Wilson, who set under-18 world records in the preliminary and semifinal rounds, finished sixth with a time of 44.94 and could become the youngest U.S. male track and field athlete in history if picked for relay pool.

Boling finished in a time of 45.15 after recording times of 44.94 and 44.91 in the preliminary and semifinal rounds.