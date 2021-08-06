LB Nakobe Dean among several Bulldogs fully recovered from injuries

In the meantime, Dean doesn’t feel like he lost any ground. Georgia coach Kirby Smart raved about Dean during SEC Media Days last month because of the linebacker’s ability to stay engaged despite not being able to participate in offseason conditioning last winter or spring practice.

By this summer, Dean was able to move back onto the field and even has been working out with his teammates in the Bulldogs’ expansive new weight room.

“I’ve been doing everything with the team,” Dean said. “I haven’t missed one stop. How I’ve stayed so engaged is just loving ball. Just being out there and loving ball and knowing I can’t get behind on anything. I want to be able to help the young players as much as I can this season and also help myself learn from the coaches’ perspective.”

Dean wasn’t the only Bulldog battling shoulder issues last year. Fellow linebacker MJ Sherman also underwent a labrum procedure, as did 2020 5-star cornerback signee Kelee Ringo and elite 2021 offensive line signee Micah Morris. Smart said they’ve all recovered.

So is split end Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. After fully recovering from broken ankle late last season, Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered a setback with a sprain this summer, but was back to full speed for Friday’s first of 25 preseason practices.

Not all the way back, however, are two other key receivers for the Bulldogs. Dominick Blaylock, a little less than a year removed from a second ACL tear, still has not been cleared. Neither has fellow slot receiver and kick returner Kearis Jackson. He had an arthroscopic procedure over the summer to clean up some ligament and cartilage damage.

Jackson, a key player on offense and on special teams, is one to keep a close eye on.

“He’s recovering and doing a good job of pushing himself back,” Smart said. “Certainly, he has a very good understanding of our offense and knows what he wants. But he’s very involved in walk-throughs and practice. He’s just not able to go full speed.”

However, Dean is, and he’s fired up about that. He is able to fully focus on preparing for the season opener against Clemson, which he insists he has rarely deviated from.

“Everybody’s excited, everybody’s high energy, everybody’s ready for the season to start, everybody’s excited about what we can do for the season,” Dean said.