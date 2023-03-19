Late turnovers dash Georgia’s upset hopes against Iowa in NCAA Tournament

Georgia’s zone defense – with 17 turnovers resulting in 21 points – helped the Bulldogs hang with the heavily favored Hawkeyes. Iowa star Caitlin Clark, the Big Ten Player of the Year, shot 6-for-17 and finished with 22 points.

Four of those points were via Georgia intentional fouls in the final seconds.

The UGA defense was not quite enough to upset Iowa, a 13-point favorite, especially with an inconsistent offensive showing. Georgia did not make any field goals in the last two minutes of the game and had four turnovers in the final four minutes.

Battles had 16 points in the first half, but then her offensive opportunities dwindled in the second half. She finished with 21 points on 7-for-15 shooting.

Forwards Brittney Smith and Javyn Nicholson each had 12 points.

The Bulldogs were in a hostile environment. Carver-Hawkeye Arena had a sellout crowd of 14,382, the majority of which were Iowa fans.

Georgia’s first season under Abrahamson-Henderson’s leadership ended with a 22-12 record. It was the third consecutive season in which Georgia lost in the second round.