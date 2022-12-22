ajc logo
Late rally lifts Georgia to victory over Chattanooga

Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - Georgia used a second-half comeback to rally for a 72-65 home win over Chattanooga in a men’s basketball game Wednesday. The Bulldogs didn’t take a lead until less than three minutes remained in the game.

Georgia (9-3) was led in scoring by junior Kario Oquendo, who had a season-high 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Senior Terry Roberts scored in double-figures for the fifth-straight game as he finished with 14 points and a team-best six assists. Reigning SEC Player of the Week Braelen Bridges finished with 12 points.

“So many things to improve upon, but really proud of the fight down the stretch,” Georgia head coach Mike White said.

Chattanooga (8-5) started with three 3-pointers less than two minutes into the game. The Mocs kept the lead for most of the game, twice leading by as many as eight points. Georgia managed to tie the game three times in the second half, at 50-50, 58-58 and 60-60.

Oquendo gave Georgia its first lead, 62-60, of the game with a pair of free throws with 2:58 remaining. With the game again tied, 63-63, a 3-pointer from Oquendo from the top of the key with 1:48 left gave Georgia the lead for good. The Bulldogs sealed with win from the free-throw line, making four, while holding Chattanooga scoreless.

Georgia closes its non-conference schedule against Rider at home at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

