Late rally lifts Georgia to victory over Chattanooga

Georgia (9-3) was led in scoring by junior Kario Oquendo, who had a season-high 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Senior Terry Roberts scored in double-figures for the fifth-straight game as he finished with 14 points and a team-best six assists. Reigning SEC Player of the Week Braelen Bridges finished with 12 points.

“So many things to improve upon, but really proud of the fight down the stretch,” Georgia head coach Mike White said.