Last-second basket lifts Georgia to first win over Kentucky in 15 games

Horne’s winning basket gave him 8 points and 6 rebounds in the game. The Bulldogs were led by Andrew Garcia with 16 points and 6 rebounds. Wheeler had 10 points and 8 assists and K.D. Johnson also had 10.

Georgia led most of the game but Kentucky shot 54 percent in the second half and was the beneficiary of two tough, personal foul calls that went against the Bulldogs, one on Tye Fagan for pushing a rebounder from behind and another on Garcia for unsportsmanlike conduct.The Wildcats went to the foul line twice as many times as Georgia, 18 to 9. The Bulldogs made 7 to Kentucky’s 13.

The real difference in the game was in Georgia’s overall quickness, which resulted in 10 steals and 17 Kentucky turnovers. The Bulldogs had only 11 turnovers themselves after coming in averaging 17.

Kentucky’s superior size resulted in a six blocks and a 41-36 rebounding edge.