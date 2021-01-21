Last-second basket lifts Georgia to first win over Kentucky in 15 games

ATHENS -- P.J. Horne fielded an in-bounds pass from Sahvir Wheeler, bobbled it briefly, then converted a layup with 1.3 seconds to lift Georgia to a 63-62 win over Kentucky Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.
The victory snapped a 14-game losing streak to the Wildcats. Georgia improves to 9-4 and 2-4 in the SEC.
Kentucky, in danger of suffering its first losing season since 1989, falls to 4-9 and 3-3 in league play.
Wheeler’s game-winning pass to Horne was Georgia’s second attempt at in-bounding the basketball trailing by one with 3.2 seconds remaining. The first time he had to call a timeout to prevent a turnover on a five-second call as no Bulldogs were able to get open under the basket.
The second time, he was able to get the ball to Horne, who somehow got open under the basket with Kentucky’s 6-7 forward Brandon Boston guarding the 5-10 Wheeler on the inbounds.
Horne’s winning basket gave him 8 points and 6 rebounds in the game. The Bulldogs were led by Andrew Garcia with 16 points and 6 rebounds. Wheeler had 10 points and 8 assists and K.D. Johnson also had 10.
Georgia led most of the game but Kentucky shot 54 percent in the second half and was the beneficiary of two tough, personal foul calls that went against the Bulldogs, one on Tye Fagan for pushing a rebounder from behind and another on Garcia for unsportsmanlike conduct.The Wildcats went to the foul line twice as many times as Georgia, 18 to 9. The Bulldogs made 7 to Kentucky’s 13.
The real difference in the game was in Georgia’s overall quickness, which resulted in 10 steals and 17 Kentucky turnovers. The Bulldogs had only 11 turnovers themselves after coming in averaging 17.
Kentucky’s superior size resulted in a six blocks and a 41-36 rebounding edge.