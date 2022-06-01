ajc logo
X

Lane Kiffin will keep things ‘real’ regarding NIL issues

In this photo from October 02, 2021, head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo from October 02, 2021, head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Georgia Bulldogs
By , President, Football Writers Association of America 2007, Founder & Chairman of FWAA Freshman All-American Team (2001), First-Year Coach of the Year Award (2002), Freshman of the Year Award (2018).
16 minutes ago

DESTIN, Fla. — The SEC coaches huddled behind closed doors at the league’s spring meetings in “pretty normal” fashion, according to Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.

“Our group is more professional in the room than they are when they’re on camera by themselves,” " Kiffin said.

Kiffin’s off-the-cuff nature, on the other hand, has been consistent.

This, even as Kiffin has been at the center of the NIL and transfer portal tempest, fanning flames on the unintended consequence of pay-for-play that coaches believe is corrupting college football.

The verbal spat that erupted between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher some two weeks ago led to a captive audience for the start of the SEC Spring Meetings Tuesday, which notably included only four of the same coaches who held their current jobs the last time the group met in person three years ago.

LSU coach Brian Kelly, one of the 10 new coaches who has joined the 14-team league in the past three years, observed that the Fisher-Saban spat probably “made for good coverage in the media.”

But Kelly, like Kiffin, indicated it was an orderly first day of meetings.

“They weren’t wrestling in there, I can tell you that,” the former Notre Dame coach said with a smile.

Kiffin completed the order of coaches to go behind the podium on Tuesday — Fisher is scheduled to go on Wednesday afternoon — sharing that he’ll continue to keep things “real” where NIL discussions are concerned.

“This is what it is, as opposed to hiding behind all of it and saying whatever that little coaches’ bible that we’re supposed to follow about what you’re supposed to say,” Kiffin said.

“Like, NIL has nothing to do with why players come to my campus. I’m not going to say those things.”

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey indicated he was pleased with the first day of meetings, noting that this is Fisher’s year rotating in as chairman of the coaches.

“He was very engaged,” Sankey said. “What I said at the beginning (of the meeting) was we need to have 14 football coaches focused and engaged in the conversation.

“Nobody can run silent on me.”

There will be plenty more for the coaches and athletic directors and presidents to talk about — and vote on — before the meetings conclude on Friday. Sankey said there could be votes on a new schedule formation and league alignment — the SEC is considering eliminating divisions — by the end of the week.

About the Author

Follow Mike Griffith on twitter

Mike is in his fourth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.

Editors' Picks
Georgia’s Kirby Smart offers take on Saban-Fisher feud at SEC spring meetings12h ago
Braves still in better shape than ‘stupid money’ Phillies
14h ago
Shaw football coach Al Pellegrino dies
14h ago
Braves’ Charlie Morton not seeing the same results on his best pitch
9h ago
Braves’ Charlie Morton not seeing the same results on his best pitch
9h ago
Atlanta United’s Ronald Hernandez out 3-4 months
18h ago
The Latest
Georgia’s Kirby Smart offers take on Saban-Fisher feud at SEC spring meetings
12h ago
UGA athletic board approves record budget
UGA’s Jere Morehead playing lead role in NCAA change
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top