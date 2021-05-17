Lady Dogs advance, Georgia men under way at NCAA tennis championships

“Our guys are well prepared,” Georgia coach Manuel Diaz said. “It’s been a great year. In the first and second rounds, our guys showed tremendous resolve against some good teams that really played hard against us. We’re playing very well, so I feel good about where we are.”

Georgia defeated ETSU and No. 25 Texas Tech — both by 4-0 scores — in the NCAA first and second rounds.

The Lady Dogs’ 4-1 win over Virginia wasn’t as easy as the final score might indicate. At one point, Georgia struggled in two of the three doubles matches before the No. 1 team of Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arsenault rallied for a 6-4 victory. Ma and Meg Kowalski also won in No. 3 doubles.

Georgia got straight-set victories from Kowalski and Marta Gonzalez in singles before Ma’s clinching three-setter. Georgia’s Morgan Coppoc fell in three sets at No. 4 singles.

LADY DOGS 4, VIRGINIA 1

Doubles:

1. #6 Katarina Jokic/Ariana Arseneault (UGA) def. #21 Rosie Johanson/Emma Navarro (VA) 6-4

2. Elena Christofi/Morgan Coppoc (UGA) def. #17 Sofia Munera/Natasha Subhash (VA) 6-2

3. Vivian Glozman/Hibah Shaikh (VA) def. Lea Ma/Meg Kowalski (UGA) 6-2

Singles:

1. #4 Katarina Jokic (UGA) vs. #3 Emma Navarro (VA) 6-4, 5-7, 5-3, unfinished

2. #55 Lea Ma (UGA) def. #9 Natasha Subhash (VA) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

3. #20 Meg Kowalski (UGA) def. #90 Rosie Johanson (VA) 6-3, 6-3

4. Hibah Shaikh (VA) def. #68 Morgan Coppoc (UGA) 6-4, 0-6, 6-2

5. #52 Marta Gonzalez (UGA) def. Amber O’Dell (VA) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3

6. Elena Christofi (UGA) vs. Sofia Munera (VA) 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 5-4, unfinished