Lady Bulldogs exit quickly in SEC tournament

Georgia's Reigan Richardson (21) sails past Alabama's Megan Abrams (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: AP

Georgia's Reigan Richardson (21) sails past Alabama's Megan Abrams (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Georgia Bulldogs
By News services
11 minutes ago

Brittany Davis hit 5-of-6 3-pointers and scored 26 points as Alabama beat No. 24 Georgia 74-62 Thursday night in the second round of the SEC women’s tournament in Nashville.

The 11th-seeded Crimson Tide (17-12) have won five of six, including two in as many days to reach the quarterfinals for a second straight year. They snapped a five-game skid to Georgia and will play No. 18 Tennessee in the quarterfinals Friday night. Alabama beat the Lady Vols by 10 on Feb. 17 in Tuscaloosa.

Megan Abrams also had 22 for Alabama, and Allie Craig Cruce added 10. Alabama shot 50% (9 of 18) from 3-point range.

Georgia's Reigan Richardson (21) and Alabama's JaMya Mingo-Young (2) reach for a rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

But it was Davis who scored the first 11 of the game for Alabama. She also hit a 3 to open the fourth quarter after Georgia pulled within 54-45. Davis wound up scoring 10 in the quarter to seal the victory.

Sixth-seeded Georgia (20-9) lost the SEC Tournament championship a year ago and will miss the quarterfinals for the first time since 2019. The Bulldogs had won eight of the last 11 in their series with Alabama.

Que Morrison led Georgia with 18 points before fouling out with 1:09 left. Jenna Staiti had 14 and Reigan Richardson 12.

