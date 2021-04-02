Lady Bulldogs coach Joni Taylor gets raise, contract extension

“Coach Taylor is a tremendous role model for her team and a great representative of the University of Georgia,” Morehead said. “I look forward to her continued success as our coach for many years to come.”

Taylor led the Lady Bulldogs to a 21-7 overall record (10-5 SEC) this season. The Lady Bulldogs advanced to the SEC Tournament championship game for the first time since 2004 and earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the program’s highest seeding since 2007. Taylor was one of four finalists for the Naismith national coach of the year.

In five of Taylor’s six seasons as coach, Georgia has exceeded expectations based on the preseason coaches poll. Picked ninth in the SEC this preseason, the Lady Bulldogs finished fourth.

“Georgia is a special place,” Taylor said in a statement released by the school. “This is our home, and (her husband) Darius and I have fallen in love with the Athens community and the wonderful people we get to surround ourselves with every day, both professionally and personally. Today’s announcement continues the positive momentum we built over this last season.”