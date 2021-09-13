ajc logo
X

Kirby Smart update on QB JT Daniels

Credit: UGA

Caption
Georgia coach Kirby Smart comments on quarterback JT Daniel's condition and chances he may play against South Carolina.

Credit: UGA

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top