Kirby Smart surprises Charley Trippi on his 100th birthday

“Being such a great second-effort athlete, he wouldn’t stop until he blew them all out,” Smart said in a release sent by the school Tuesday afternoon. “I was really overwhelmed. He was perhaps the greatest all-around football player on our campus. Many historians and observers have said that. And from reading about him, I understand why.”

Indeed, there are few other Georgia athletes in the history of UGA who can be included in a conversation with Trippi as the Bulldogs’ greatest athlete of all time. But he was especially good at football, leading Georgia to a national championship in 1942 and an undefeated season in 1946, and Trippi is a member of the college and pro halls of fame.