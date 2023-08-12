Kirby Smart says scrimmage reveals Georgia has ‘an extremely long way to go’

ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs held their first major scrimmage of preseason camp Saturday at Sanford Stadium. Attended by player families and friends and Magill Society donors, the two-hour game-simulation exercise represented the 10th practice in a row for the Bulldogs. They’ll get a welcome day off Sunday.

What was learned? The general sentiment among those who observed it was that Georgia’s defensive line dominated the offensive line, that neither of the top two quarterbacks were particularly sharp, that several key players remain sidelined and at least one more joined them.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Chief among the observers was Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who briefed reporters about an hour after the scrimmage concluded. He seemed to validate the amateurs’ evaluations.

“We’ve got an extremely long way to go as a football team,” Smart said afterward, back at the Butts-Mehre football complex. “I think so many people make an assumption off of last year’s team and their accomplishments. This team, No. 1, I asked them after the scrimmage and after we ran, what have you done to deserve anything you’ve gotten? And they’ve done nothing. They’ve done nothing. And we’ve got to get the right guys in the right spots, find the guys that can really tough it out and compete.”

Based on the humidity index, the temperature the Bulldogs were playing in felt like 105 degrees on the field. Several players cramped and struggled with focus in with those conditions.

There were some highlights. Quarterback Carson Beck, the first to go with the first-team offense, unleashed at least one long touchdown pass. And redshirt freshman Andrew Paul, coming off an ACL injury, ripped off a long run.

Otherwise, Georgia could not establish much in the way of a running game against a stout defensive front led by veterans Nazir Stackhouse, Zion Logue, Warren Brinson and Jonathan Jefferson.

There was at least one significant injury. Freshman inside linebacker Raylen Wilson had to be helped off the field because of a lower-leg injury that resulted from a contact play.

Smart wasn’t completely sure about the severity of the injury afterward, but said early indications are that it isn’t too serious.

“Raylen had a hyperextended knee,” Smart said of Wilson, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker from Tallahassee, Florida. “As of right now I’ll have to reserve judgment until we know for sure, but ligaments were intact, and we’re hoping it will be fine. He seemed to be fine.”

Smart also alluded to “a couple of ankles,” but thought there were no other significant injuries otherwise.

Running backs Branson Robinson (foot) and Kendall Milton (hamstring), linebacker Smael Mondon (foot) and cornerback Kamari Lassiter (foot) were unable to participate.

Redshirt freshman Earnest Greene got the start at left tackle. Smart said junior Austin Blaske, his principal competitor, practiced but has been slowed because of a minor illness. Otherwise, the rotation at both tackle positions was heavy as the Bulldogs are “working as a committee” on both the left and right sides of the line.

Smart praised the play of the defensive front, which dictated play most of the day.

“Yeah, we’ve got some really tough, hard workers in there,” Smart said. “I don’t know that we have a dominant, disruptive, super-hard-to-block guy. I think we’ve got to create that through our athleticism on the perimeter and at (linebacker). But we have some guys who believe in the core values of our defensive program, which is to strike blockers, knock the hell out of them and knock them back.”

Smart acknowledged that wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette has not been with the team in preseason camp. However, he said that Morrissette, a sophomore from Stone Mountain, will join the team when classes begin next week. Morrissette is undergoing “programming” after he was arrested for DUI and speeding during the offseason.