Kirby Smart impressed with Brent Key’s handiwork at Georgia Tech

Smart is correct that this Georgia Tech team has a different feel now than it did to start the season, and much of that can be attributed to Key. The Yellow Jackets still aren’t without their struggles, their offense at or near the bottom of the ACC (17.5 points per game, two spots ahead of last-place UVA at 17 points per game).

But they’ve gone from an anemic 1-3 start to knocking off two ranked opponents (No. 24 Pitt and No. 13 UNC), with the No. 5 turnover margin in FBS at plus-11, now just one game removed from bowl eligibility. Unfortunately for the Yellow Jackets, the No. 1 team in all of college football stands in their way, but the growth under Key is notable.

“They take on (Key’s) personality of toughness, not beating themselves, being physical,” Smart said “You can tell they’ve probably honed down some things. He made some changes to special teams. You know, he played there. And when you’ve got someone that played at that university and that’s their alma mater, there’s a certain level of want to desire to represent the university the right way. … You can see the emotion that he had after the Pitt win in the locker room because of how much it means to him.”

In its 21-17 win vs. UNC Nov. 19, Georgia Tech got down 17-0 before working its way back and finding a way to slow UNC quarterback Drake Maye, who had received some Heisman buzz. The Yellow Jackets sacked him six times. Smart came away impressed with the final product, a season-low in scoring for the Tar Heels.

“They started a little slow, and then once they got in their groove, they were really aggressive, extremely physical,” Smart said. “You know, I think held UNC to their lowest output in terms of yardage and maybe points in the season. ... They played really hard. And they did a great job defensively. They always have, you know, Tech has good personnel. And the guys there know football and you can see that the kids are playing with a lot more passion and energy. They’re one game from bowl eligibility and you saw it come out in the play against UNC.”

