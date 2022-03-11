Kirby Smart expanding Georgia football’s nutrition and strength operations

While assistant coach hires grab more headlines in college football, Smart has been doing some moving and shaking in other areas of Georgia’s football program as well. That has been particularly evident in the areas of strength and conditioning and nutrition.

Since the calendar flipped to 2022, Smart has hired Cate Hermans as assistant director of football nutrition, Arriel Lawlor as performance chef for football and Courtney Crawford as culinary service manager for football, according to records turned over by UGA Athletics earlier this week. Smart also sought and received raises for Collier Perno, director of football nutrition, and Brent Williams, head performance chef for football.

They are part of a growing staff of nutrition specialists headed up by Jana Heitmeyer. Heitmeyer also hired John “J.J.” Beasley as performance chef for UGA’s Olympic sports at the first of the year. The idea is to provide made-to-order, goal-specific meals on site for Georgia’s many and varied athletes.

Football strength and conditioning also is getting some added muscle. The Bulldogs added Lonnie Brown from Arizona, as assistant strength and conditioning coordinator. Brown was an assistant coordinator Alabama shortly after graduating from there, and was director at Alabama State. Brown follows the appointment of Jordan Barber as an assistant strength coordinator. Barber came to Georgia from Miami.

Georgia has also brought in Tyson Street from Purdue as assistant director of football operations and recruiting, Kirk Benedict from Duke as a special teams analyst, Kadeem Wise from Chattanooga as assistant director of recruiting operations, Mitch Bernardo from Mississippi State as director of football creative services and promoted intern Anna Courson to football operations assistant and travel coordinator.

In a few cases, these individuals are replacing others who have left. But most of them are new additions, and all of them are commanding salaries of at least $50,000 a year and usually considerably more.

Clearly, Smart intends to keep the defending national champion Bulldogs on top. He’s going to do it in spending, if nothing else.

