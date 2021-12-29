Kirby Smart confirms Georgia has had ‘a little bout’ with COVID-19

“So far, we haven’t had anybody not go to any team events,” junior defensive lineman Travon Walker said. “The Orange Bowl committee has made it safe for us to do all the activities we have taking place. The COVID aspect is affecting everybody in the world, and we’re just being smart with it, wearing our masks, being around the people we’re always around and social distancing.”

Said senior offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer: “COVID’s affecting everybody, and my heart and prayers go out to all the families that have been affected by. But you just have to be safe and make sure you’re taking the necessary precautions to protect yourself and protect your loved ones.”

It’s helps that the CDC has altered its policy to a five-day quarantine for infected individuals from the previous requirement of 10. But, two days from Friday’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff, any players who might test positive at this point would be sidelined for the game.

In the meantime, Smart said UGA has offered boosters to the players and staff four times late in the season. Most of the team – but not all – has received them.

“Ron Courson and his staff have been unbelievable, just awesome,” Smart said of Georgia’s director of sports medicine. “We’ve had protocols in place throughout the year, probably not as strict earlier in the (season) as it was last year with the vaccination and really the low numbers and issues.

“When Ron saw things starting to spike, we increased our sensitivity to that. He’s done a tremendous job of that really prior to the SEC Championship (game). We increased a lot of things around our building and our awareness of our players and understanding what’s going on.”