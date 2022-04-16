Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh showcase versatility in G-Day scrimmage

On Saturday, both lead backs suited up in black jerseys, while junior Daijun Edwards, junior Sevaughn Clark and redshirt freshman Cash Jones took the field for the Red team, coached by run-game coordinator Dell McGee.

Both sides utilized the running backs as receiving threats, mixing swing passes to the flat and downfield routes. McIntosh and Milton demonstrated their open-field and receiving abilities and finished the afternoon among Team Black’s top receivers. The trio of Edwards, Clark and Jones didn’t stretch the field with major gains through the air but combined for six receptions and 61 yards.

“They’re both really talented,” Bennett said of McIntosh and Milton. “They’re a little bit different, but the same function as James and Zamir last year. They’re different backs and have different strengths, but they can catch.”

The production in the running game was less effective – redshirt freshman quarterback Brock Vandagriff finished as the game’s leading rusher by a wide margin, with 45 yards, needing only a pair of scrambles to do so. Part of that was by design, as the scrimmage’s priority was to test the dropback passing rather than play-action and power running attacks, according to Smart. Edwards, a factor in the rushing attack last year, had the most action on the ground of any of the backs with eight carries and flashed his elusiveness on a pair of touchdown runs.

Under Smart, versatility has become essential to the Georgia running back position, and that’s an element that McIntosh, Milton and the rest of the running backs have embraced.

“We like to grow NFL backs here, so to do that, you have to use them in the passing game,” Smart said. “I thought Kenny, Kendall, all those guys, Daijun, Clark, did a nice job.”