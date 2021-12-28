JT Daniels, George Pickens join Georgia Bulldogs in Miami

Pickens, Georgia’s best receiver the last two seasons, remarkably made it back to the field for the last two games after suffering a torn ACL last spring. While playing sparingly against Georgia Tech and Alabama, Pickens figured to be more of a factor for the College Football Playoff. What’s not known, at this point, is how being sidelined due to COVID protocols in the middle of bowl practices may have affected Pickens’ preparation. He reportedly rejoined the team for practice on Monday at Barry University.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken and five Georgia offensive players will be available for interviews Tuesday morning and certainly will be asked about it. Check back for reports.