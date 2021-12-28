JT Daniels, George Pickens join Georgia Bulldogs in Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – JT Daniels and George Pickens have arrived in Miami for the Orange Bowl. That’s according to posts on their social media accounts and a subsequent wildfire spread of media reports as a result.
Both players reportedly cleared COVID-19 protocols, recently reduced to five days by the CDC, and flew to Miami separately from the team, which arrived on Saturday.
So, what does that mean?
It means that Georgia will have two key offensive backups available to play on Friday night against No. 2 Michigan.
Daniels, the Bulldogs’ No. 1 quarterback coming into the season, didn’t started a game for the last nine weeks of the regular season and played only sparingly at the end of three decided games. Redshirt senior Stetson Bennett has taken over as Georgia’s starting quarterback.
Pickens, Georgia’s best receiver the last two seasons, remarkably made it back to the field for the last two games after suffering a torn ACL last spring. While playing sparingly against Georgia Tech and Alabama, Pickens figured to be more of a factor for the College Football Playoff. What’s not known, at this point, is how being sidelined due to COVID protocols in the middle of bowl practices may have affected Pickens’ preparation. He reportedly rejoined the team for practice on Monday at Barry University.
Offensive coordinator Todd Monken and five Georgia offensive players will be available for interviews Tuesday morning and certainly will be asked about it. Check back for reports.
