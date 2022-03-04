Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Jordan Davis looking ahead to the NFL

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

caption arrowCaption
Former UGA defensive lineman Jordan Davis talks about being a 'three-down player' as he meets with the media during the NFL scouting combine.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top