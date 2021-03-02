Joni Taylor is Georgia’s first SEC women’s top coach since 1996

Taylor wasn’t the only Bulldog to be honored for their work this season. Senior guard Que Morrison was tabbed the SEC co-defensive player of the year, senior center Jenna Staiti was named a second-team All-SEC selection and Sarah Ashlee Barker earned a spot on the league’s all-freshman team.

But Taylor was receiving kudos from all over the country Tuesday, as well as right in her own backyard. Hall of Fame coach Andy Landers, who brought Taylor to Georgia as an assistant before he retired in 2016, was among those to congratulate her. Landers earned the award in 1984, 1986 and 1996.

“It’s humbling; my heart is very full,” Taylor said in a video conference call Tuesday. “There are a lot of really, really good coaches in this league, and to be recognized in that way is a really special thing because there are a lot of coaches who could’ve gotten it.”

It didn’t come cheaply. The Lady Bulldogs earned three Top 25 wins this season, including the program’s first season sweep of Tennessee since 1985. Led by four senior starters who all earned their undergraduate degrees before the season began, UGA led all SEC men’s and women’s teams with nine honorees on the SEC academic honor roll.

The Bulldogs next play in the SEC tournament Friday against an opponent to be determined.