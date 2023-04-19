Jalen Carter speaks about involvment in fatal accident

Carter earned consensus All-American honors for the Bulldogs this past season. He is considered a potential Top 10 pick. In fact, Rosenhous infamously issued an edict that he and Carter would meet only with teams who have a Top 10-selection ahead of the April 27-29 NFL Draft. Frankel referred to that ploy as “a gambit to restore perception” about Carter.

“This is a good guy,” Rosenhous said. “Jalen is a good kid.”

Carter and Rosenhous plan to attend the draft night ceremonies in Kansas City.

Asked if Carter’s role in the accident will have an effect on when he is selected, Carter said, “yeah.”

“I feel like it’s going to matter a little bit because NFL teams look deep into your life,” he said. “It could’ve been something I did back in elementary (school), I’m pretty sure they’d know. So, this coming out at the time it did come out, I’m pretty sure it’s going to affect a little bit.”

And that was that. Most of the show’s 20-minute segment is focused on Rosenhous, a 35-year veteran agent who is trying to restore his reputation as one of the top representatives in the business. Rosenhous signed Carter to a representation deal before the Jan. 15 accident with the hope of possibly making him the No. 1 selection. But Frankel described Carter as “damaged goods” after the crash. At this point, quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud are projected to go one and two, respectively, followed by Will Anderson and possibly other quarterbacks.

Many draft analysts are predicting Carter will go No. 5 to the Seahawks. Carter and Rosenhous visited with the Falcons, who pick eighth, in Flowery Branch on Tuesday.

Rosenhous said he has answered a lot of questions about Carter’s role in the accident.

“Well, what they’ve said to me is they want to know more about his conduct on a day-to-day basis,” Rosenhous says. “Does he speed? Is he involved in driving recklessly? Does he race? Is this a common thing? And we’ve said, ‘Absolutely not. No, he doesn’t.’ And if he ever has in the past, he’s certainly not going to do so in the future, because he has learned a lot from this tragedy.’”