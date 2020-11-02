Is Nov. 7 the latest Georgia-Florida have played?

The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators will meet Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, (3:30 p.m., CBS) for the 99th time.
It is not the latest date on the calendar the two schools have played.
There have been 56 meetings after Nov. 2 since the rivalry game moved to Jacksonville, Fla., in 1933. The Bulldogs have won 34 of those games with one tie.
Since 1992 the game dates have flirted around Halloween, ranging in dates from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.
The earliest the game has been played in Jacksonville is Oct. 25 in 1952. It’s been played as late as Nov. 11 eight times, the most recent being a 17-10 Bulldogs upset of the 20th-ranked Gators in 1989.
The teams have met on Nov. 7 on eight previous occasions with Georgia holding a 6-2 advantage.
Georgia leads the overall series 53-43-2, dating back to 1904.