Interior defensive play tops list of Georgia’s early concerns

Having to rebuild the defensive line certainly doesn’t help the situation. Technically, Georgia is replacing its entire starting group, with Jordan Davis, Travon Walker and Devonte Wyatt all getting NFL first-round calls.

Their losses are somewhat alleviated by the return of Jalen Carter, arguably the most talented of the entire group. But it was Davis, specifically, and Wyatt, secondarily, who commanded interior double teams and thereby kept opposing blockers from reaching the second level of the Georgia defense.

The Bulldogs are looking to juniors Zion Logue and Warren Brinson and redshirt freshman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins to fill those roles this season. The versatile Carter and senior Tramel Walthour will get some inside looks as well.

Georgia signed four defensive linemen in the class of 2022, at least three of whom project as interior players. But contributions from freshmen in such roles are rare, to say the least.

“The young guys are coming on in flashes and showing some plays. But they don’t have the physical or mental toughness to sustain it, like do it over and over,” Smart said of the defensive line. “(Defensive line coach) Tray (Scott) is trying to get enough consistency out of that room that we can play those guys. We’re not where we need to be there, that’s for sure.”

Nobody is questioning the talent of Georgia’s linebacker corps. It has has proven to be one of the best position groups in the country year-in and year-out under the direction of seventh-year coach Glenn Schumann. But preparing this particular ensemble for the 2022 season promises to be one of Schumann’s greatest challenges to date.

Davis and Marshall are the heirs apparent at inside linebacker, but they have only 14 career tackles between them. Injuries in addition to a crowded depth chart have kept them out of the rotation.

Georgia believes it has some stars-in-the-making in Dumas-Johnson, Mondon and Sorey. Each arrived at UGA with impressive recruiting credentials. Dumas-Johnson, in particular, has shown a penchant for making impactful plays as a backup.

But it’s in the area of offensive recognition and on-the-fly defensive adjustment where they have to make up ground. The Bulldogs also signed three inside linebackers in the last class, including 4-star freshman Jalon Walker of Salisbury, N.C. But major contributions from true freshmen at the position also are uncommon.

“‘Pops’ (Dumas-Johnson) has probably been the most consistent guy in that group,” Smart said. “We’re looking for some mental and physical toughness out of that group. There (are) some talented young players. Sorey flashes, but he’s got to do it more consistently. He knows that. He has some ability to make some really big flash plays, but he’s got to do it more consistently within the defense. Smael has got to play better, too.”

The Bulldogs have 15 more practice opportunities and one scrimmage to get the linebackers up to speed. No. 3 Georgia opens the season against No. 11 Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff on Sept. 3 (4 p.m., ABC).

One of the Ducks’ primary strengths is said to be offensive-line play.