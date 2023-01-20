Information for private, public memorials for Devin Willock announced

Willock, 20, died in a one-car accident early Sunday morning, hours after the university celebrated a second straight national football championship with a parade and ceremony. Police said Willock died at the scene after being ejected from the vehicle. UGA athletics department recruiting analyst, Chandler LeCroy, was driving the vehicle at 2:45 a.m. Sunday when it went off the road and struck a series of utility poles and trees. LeCroy, 24, was also killed in the accident.

Willock, of New Milford, New Jersey, was a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman for the Bulldogs. He was riding in the back seat of the rented 2021 Ford Expedition. Teammate Warren McClendon and Tory Bowles, another member of the Georgia football recruiting department, also were in the vehicle. Bowles suffered “serious injuries,” according to police. McClendon suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.

“I’m focusing on my son, focusing on my heart,” Dave Willock told the AJC. “We’re planning (Devin’s) send-off and everything.