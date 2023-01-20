ajc logo
Information for private, public memorials for Devin Willock announced

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The family of Devin Willock will hold a private Celebration of Life service Saturday, the University of Georgia announced.

Members of the Georgia football program, coaches, student-athletes, staff and UGA administration will be in attendance.

Dave Willock, Devin’s father, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday that the memorial service will be held at the UGA Chapel.

It was also announced that there will be a public Celebration of Life for Willock on Friday, Jan. 27 in Englewood, N.J. It will take place at The Community Baptist Church, located at 224 First Street. Visitation will start at 9 a.m., with a service to begin at 11 a.m. Senior pastor Dr. Lester W. Taylor, Jr. will officiate.

The university also announced that those interested in supporting the Willock family can do so by giving to the verified GoFundMe account at https://www.gofundme.com/f/remembering-devin-willock-uga-football.

Willock, 20, died in a one-car accident early Sunday morning, hours after the university celebrated a second straight national football championship with a parade and ceremony. Police said Willock died at the scene after being ejected from the vehicle. UGA athletics department recruiting analyst, Chandler LeCroy, was driving the vehicle at 2:45 a.m. Sunday when it went off the road and struck a series of utility poles and trees. LeCroy, 24, was also killed in the accident.

Willock, of New Milford, New Jersey, was a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman for the Bulldogs. He was riding in the back seat of the rented 2021 Ford Expedition. Teammate Warren McClendon and Tory Bowles, another member of the Georgia football recruiting department, also were in the vehicle. Bowles suffered “serious injuries,” according to police. McClendon suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.

I’m focusing on my son, focusing on my heart,” Dave Willock told the AJC. “We’re planning (Devin’s) send-off and everything.

