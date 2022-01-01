In his return home, Georgia’s James Cook has performance of his career

Caption Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) scores on a 39-yard touchdown catch during the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Caption Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) scores on a 39-yard touchdown catch during the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As a running back, you’d think a significant portion of those yards would come on the ground. But he was tied with Stetson Bennett as Georgia’s third-leading rusher with 32 yards on the ground. For Cook, almost all his success actually came through the air.

In the first half, it was a 53-yard catch to set up a Georgia field goal and put the Bulldogs up 20-3. Near the start of the fourth quarter, it was Cook who put the last of several nails into Michigan’s coffin on a 34-yard touchdown catch.

From the first snap, Cook was going to be a matchup issue for Michigan, and Bennett knew he needed to take full advantage of it.

“He’s a special talent,” Bennett said. “He creates matchups that a lot of people can’t do. Are you going to play a DB on him, or are you going to put a linebacker on him? That’s a tough decision for a defensive coordinator to make.”

It’s a mismatch the Bulldogs will hope is still available against Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship game. When the two met in the SEC Championship game, Cook’s impact was nearly half of what it was in the Orange Bowl. If Georgia wants a different result, they’ll need the Cook that showed up in Miami.