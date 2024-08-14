If you say ‘Go Dawgs!’ to former UGA QB Matthew Stafford, don’t expect him to say it back

What Stafford indicated he does know is that his wife — and fellow UGA alum, Kelly — would likely want him showing more love for the Bulldogs in public interactions.

When a Barstool Sports host suggested to Stafford that he needed to start barking back at Georgia fans, the Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback agreed.

“I need to,” Stafford replied. “My wife is from Georgia, so I’ve got to make her proud.”

Explore Read more about the Bulldogs here

Stafford and his wife donated $1.5 million to the University of Georgia toward the school’s social justice programs and scholarships four years ago.

“Being able to give back to Georgia and help college kids that—it’s some of your most formative years, when you’re learning about who you are and who you want to be,” Stafford said in an interview from August of 2020.

“We’re lucky to partner with the athletic association, the football team that’s creating an incredible program there. We’re happy to be a part of that.”

Stafford said the donation was “very widespread,” adding that it will help both athletes and non-athletes.

“We’re just trying to make as big an impact as we possibly can,” Stafford said, “in a time where we feel like it’s extremely relevant to do so.”

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Good fortune followed the Staffords’ gifts, with Georgia winning back-to-back national championships following the 2021 and 2022 seasons, while Stafford captured his first Super Bowl title in February of 2022.

Stafford looks to lead the Rams again this season, though he didn’t finish practice on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury.

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is in position as the Los Angeles backup quarterback at this time, as veteran backup Jimmy Garoppolo is suspended for the first two games of the season for a violation of the league’s substance enhancement performance policy.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Good fortune followed the Staffords’ gifts, with Georgia winning back-to-back national championships following the 2021 and 2022 seasons, while Stafford captured his first Super Bowl title in February of 2022.

Stafford looks to lead the Rams again this season, though he didn’t finish practice on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury.

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is in position as the Los Angeles backup quarterback at this time, as veteran backup Jimmy Garoppolo is suspended for the first two games of the season for a violation of the league’s substance enhancement performance policy.