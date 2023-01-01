I need more coffee to keep up with this game

Alright y’all, the Peach Bowl delivered quite a first half.
Georgia trails by four, 28-24, after allowing a brutally efficient touchdown drive by Stroud and his elite group of receivers. Bulldogs couldn’t respond in the final minute and end up taking a knee to end the first half.
One huge question in the second half: Can the Bulldogs’ secondary slow down Ohio State’s passing attack? Stroud has racked up 238 passing yards and three touchdowns so far.
Georgia’s offense actually out-gained Ohio State, 313 yards of total offense to 248, since the Buckeyes were limited to 10 rushing yards. If the Bulldogs want to reclaim the lead and avoid a shoot-out, though, they’ll need their secondary to step up in the second half.
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com