ajc logo
X

I need more coffee to keep up with this game

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Alright y’all, the Peach Bowl delivered quite a first half.

Georgia trails by four, 28-24, after allowing a brutally efficient touchdown drive by Stroud and his elite group of receivers. Bulldogs couldn’t respond in the final minute and end up taking a knee to end the first half.

One huge question in the second half: Can the Bulldogs’ secondary slow down Ohio State’s passing attack? Stroud has racked up 238 passing yards and three touchdowns so far.

Georgia’s offense actually out-gained Ohio State, 313 yards of total offense to 248, since the Buckeyes were limited to 10 rushing yards. If the Bulldogs want to reclaim the lead and avoid a shoot-out, though, they’ll need their secondary to step up in the second half.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Customer kills DeKalb auto worker he thought was stealing his car4h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Testimony: Trump Jr. threatened to ‘tank’ Senate runoffs unless Ga. GOP backed his father
8h ago

Credit: Jae C. Hong

NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

School funding formula back on the minds of Georgia lawmakers
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

School funding formula back on the minds of Georgia lawmakers
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons practice-squad member arrested after police chase
9h ago
The Latest

Ladd McConkey returns for Georgia in Peach Bowl; Amarius Mims gets first start
14m ago
First Georgia lead of the game lasts 55 seconds
30m ago
Bulldogs bite back
45m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Live Updates from the Peach Bowl
4h ago
How to watch the Peach Bowl - Georgia-Ohio State: TV, online, radio information
9h ago
Today's college bowl games
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top