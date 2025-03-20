How to watch, livestream Georgia basketball-Gonzaga NCAA Tournament game

Georgia basketball-Gonzaga TV channel for first round NCAA Tournament game

The Georgia-Gonzaga game will be broadcast on TBS. Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Steve Smith and AJ Ross will broadcast the game.

Georgia basketball-Gonzaga how to watch online, stream the game

To stream all NCAA Tournament games, you can sign into March Madness Live app. For the Georgia-Gonzaga game, you can sign into your Max app and stream it there. You will need a subscription to do so.

Georgia basketball-Gonzaga odds for first-round NCAA Tournament game

Georgia is a 6.5-point underdog against Gonzaga. The over/under for the game is 150.5 points.

What Georgia basketball coach Mike White said about Gonzaga

On how the SEC schedule helps Georgia prepare for this moment...

“Yeah, I think it’s prepared us to be as resilient as just about any team in the country, which is really unique for the lack of experience that our group has. It shows the character and the connectivity, the mental toughness that our group has. We’ll respond to adversity, to runs. What does that mean for the outcome of the game, who knows, but it’s a resilient group, and you’ve got to be resilient in situations like this against really good teams on the big stage because adversities are coming.”

On Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard...

“Oh, a long time. I would have to get the calculator out. I’ve been around him since he was a young player. Seen him play a bunch. Big fan of his game. Big fan of his older brother’s game, of course. We talk about our team’s toughness and resilience. Both he and his brother have that. They just do. It’s been fun studying him these past 72 hours or so. We’re all college basketball fans, and you’ve watched him over the years, but the more you watch him, the more you appreciate how tough he is, how smart he is, how he makes everyone around him better. We talk about Asa’s ability to be unfazed and unflappable. That’s what Ryan Nembhard is as well. He is just a heck of a player.”

On Georgia’s lack of NCAA Tournament experience...

“We’re attacking it with hunger. You know, we’re chasing it with excitement. We’re going to play with joy, and we’re going to play with connection. We’re playing a program that’s been to a bunch of Sweet 16s in a row. It’s important to them. It’s got to be important to us just to play our best. Again, it’s not nearly as much about outcomes for us. It’s about playing well. It’s just about playing well. It’s a big neutral site. We’ve had some neutral site games against high-level opponents. This is elevated. I would be lying if I didn’t tell you that we’ve hyped this thing up with our guys. It’s the NCAA Tournament, right? It’s the big stage. It’s what our guys came to Georgia for. It’s really exciting for them. We’re not going to downplay that. We’re focused on playing well and being sharp today.”

Who will Georgia basketball play if it beats Gonzaga in NCAA Tournament

Georgia will face the winner of the Houston-SIU Edwardsville game. Houston is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region.