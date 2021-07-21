ajc logo
Houston newspaper: Texas, Oklahoma have contacted SEC about joining league

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley holds up the Cotton Bowl champions trophy and celebrates with his team during the postgame ceremony following the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic football game on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Lynda M. Gonzalez/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)
Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley holds up the Cotton Bowl champions trophy and celebrates with his team during the postgame ceremony following the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic football game on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Lynda M. Gonzalez/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

According to a report in the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday, Texas and Oklahoma have reached out to the SEC about possibly joining the conference.

The Chronicle cited “a high-ranking college official with knowledge of the situation” as the source of its report. The article in the Chronicle said that “an announcement could come within a couple of weeks” concerning the possibility of Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC.

The newspaper reported that SEC commissioner Greg Sankey declined to comment on the matter.

The SEC has 14 members. Its last expansion came when Texas A&M and Missouri began SEC play in 2012. Arkansas and South Carolina became members for the 1992 season.

