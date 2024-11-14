Here we go again: Georgia football faces Tennessee in another monumental matchup

It’s on that last count where there is true concern about the suddenly vulnerable Bulldogs. They are supposed to be – and certainly have been in recent years – built for these kinds of games. But the very traits that have become synonymous with coach Kirby Smart’s teams during an unprecedented run of 28 consecutive home wins are the very ones being called into question.

Superior lines of scrimmage, a strong run game and reliable quarterback play no longer are givens when discussing Georgia football. It is, in fact, shortcomings in those areas that have led to a pair of losses for the Bulldogs (7-2, 5-2 SEC) and placed them on the brink of elimination in this first season of a 12-team playoff.

Conversely, Tennessee (8-1, 5-1) enters the game with a dominant defensive front and superior running game. That has not been the case the past seven years, which happens to coincide with length of the Vols’ current losing streak to the Bulldogs.

“They play really hard,” Smart said of the Vols. “I think they’re top in the conference, maybe top three, top two, in almost every category on offense and defense. Which, as you know, that was what we faced last week.”

Indeed, Georgia faced the same scenario when it traveled to Ole Miss. The Rebels (8-2) dominated both lines of scrimmage and sent the Bulldogs packing with a 28-10 loss.

Georgia’s rushing total of 59 yards was its lowest in five seasons. The Rebels racked up five quarterback sacks and a bunch more hurries while the Bulldogs’ only touchdown drive covered only 21 yards. Meanwhile, quarterback Carson Beck committed his 13th and 14th turnovers in the past six games with another lost fumble and his 12th interception of the season.

Those were mostly offensive-line issues. About that and this week’s matchup, Smart said, “Welcome to the SEC.”

There certainly are reasons for the Bulldogs’ struggles up front. Left tackle Earnest Greene is dealing with a shoulder injury. Right guard Tate Ratledge has struggled in his return from TightRope (ankle) surgery, and his backup Micah Morris was sidelined last week with a leg injury. Meanwhile, running backs Trevor Etienne (ribs) and Cash Jones (foot) are listed as questionable for Saturday’s game. Along with Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson being out, Running Back U has looked more like Red Cross U this season.

Then again, the Bulldogs themselves not so long ago had T-shirts made that read “nobody cares.” It’s from that perspective that former Georgia offensive lineman Jon Stinchcomb views these offensive struggles.

A former UGA All-American and NFL All-Pro tackle, Stinchcomb was “shocked” by the Bulldogs’ poor offensive-line play against the Rebels and is “very concerned” about Saturday’s matchup. Like Ole Miss, Tennessee features a veteran defensive line anchored by star edge-rushers in junior James Pearce (5.5 sacks, 7.5 TFLs) and Joshua Josephs (1 sack, 6 TFLs) and a heavily rotated, extremely large interior presence.

“They’re very similar in that vein,” Stinchcomb said of the Vols’ defensive front. “My hope is that Georgia answers the bell better than they did against Ole Miss. The expectation is we certainly can execute better than we have been. We need to take ownership in that.”

As for talent losses, injury issues and other circumstances that have befallen the Bulldogs’ offense, Stinchcomb doesn’t have much tolerance for such excuse-making. If players aren’t getting it done, Georgia needs to turn to its “next man up” philosophy.

“Coach Smart says, ‘you’re either elite or you’re not.’ Right?’ That’s his whole mantra,” said Stinchcomb, who also is an emeritus member of the Georgia athletic board of directors. “It seems to me like he’s more defensive at press conferences these days. In years past, he’s said, ‘we’re always competing and nothing is set in stone.’ Guys earn opportunities in practice.”

Stinchcomb believes that philosophy should extend to the quarterback position. Beck’s 12 interceptions in 321 pass attempts over nine games this season are the most for the Bulldogs since Aaron Murray threw 14 in 403 attempts over 14 games in 2011.

“You have guys like Gunner Stockton, who’s been in the system a while, and Jaden Rashada, who has played games on this level,” Stinchcomb said of Georgia’s options at quarterback. “Both of those guys bring a different style to the game. If we need to move the pocket and offer the threat of a running quarterback, let’s do it.

“It’s not absurd, it’s not outlandish, and I don’t think it’s a huge indictment of Carson. But you can’t just look past the amount of turnovers we’ve had. That’s not OK for anybody.”

When asked this week if the Bulldogs had considered inserting another quarterback even as a temporary change of pace during a game, Smart said, “absolutely not.”

Meanwhile, Tennessee has its own issues at quarterback. Starter Nico Iamaleava has been in concussion protocol since the second half of Saturday’s 33-14 win over Mississippi State. Reports out of Knoxville are that the 6-foot-6, 215-pound redshirt freshman has practiced this week. His status for Saturday remained “questionable,” per the SEC’s Availability Report.

Regardless, Georgia must play at a higher level against the Vols than it has been playing. Playing at Sanford Stadium for the first time in 35 days should help. It will be the first night kickoff at home for the Bulldogs this season. Accordingly, UGA Athletics is expected to pull out all the stops. Whether that’s with fireworks, light shows or fans planning to show up in “black out” attire remains to be seen.

But Bulldogs’ primary objective Saturday has to be simply to play a cleaner football game, particularly on the offensive line.

“I have more faith in them than ever,” Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie said of the offensive line. “I think they’re the best unit in the country. That didn’t show (against Ole Miss), but I know what we’re capable of, so I’m not worried about it at all.”

Others are a little worried, but hopeful.

“I don’t mean to sound ‘doomsdayish,’” Stinchcomb said. “I don’t think Georgia is lacking skill. We’re good. The difference is our standard is not good; the standard is great. That’s what we’re used to seeing. There are capable players out there. They’ve just got to put it all together.”

Now or never, or so it seems.