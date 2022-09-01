Georgia’s Stetson Bennett featured in 10-acre corn maze

Stetson Bennett, the Georgia Bulldogs’ beloved quarterback, is represented in all his glory in the Poppell Family Farms cornfield. Bennett’s likeness has been cut out of the corn into a maze, which will provide the centerpiece entertainment for the Poppell’s annual “Farm Days” celebration.

While Bennett actually is not from Jesup, where the maze is located, much of his extended family is. And, of course, after leading the Bulldogs to the 2021 national championship, Bennett’s reach far outstretches the boundaries of his hometown of Blackshear and Pierce County, located next door.