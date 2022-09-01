ajc logo
X

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett featured in 10-acre corn maze

The Poppell Family Farm in Jesup has re-created Stetson Bennett's image as a corn maze in a cornfield in Jesup, Ga. (Photograph by Tanya Poppell/Reprinted with permission from The Press-Sentinel in Jesup)

Combined ShapeCaption
The Poppell Family Farm in Jesup has re-created Stetson Bennett's image as a corn maze in a cornfield in Jesup, Ga. (Photograph by Tanya Poppell/Reprinted with permission from The Press-Sentinel in Jesup)

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

ATHENS -- If you happen to be flying over Wayne County in South Georgia this month, you may see a familiar face peering up at you.

Stetson Bennett, the Georgia Bulldogs’ beloved quarterback, is represented in all his glory in the Poppell Family Farms cornfield. Bennett’s likeness has been cut out of the corn into a maze, which will provide the centerpiece entertainment for the Poppell’s annual “Farm Days” celebration.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

While Bennett actually is not from Jesup, where the maze is located, much of his extended family is. And, of course, after leading the Bulldogs to the 2021 national championship, Bennett’s reach far outstretches the boundaries of his hometown of Blackshear and Pierce County, located next door.

“They are truly pillars of our community and South Georgia,” Tanya Poppell told the Press-Sentinel newspaper in Jesup. “Their legacy of kindness, hard work and perseverance has been evident throughout many generations. … And Stetson’s personal story is amazing, one of true grit and determination. … From a walk-on to a champion, what an extraordinary inspiration!”

Explore5 things to know ahead of Georgia-Oregon game

The aerial photograph of Bennett’s likeness was published online Thursday and on the front page of the weekly printed newspaper. Newspaper publisher Eric Denty said it has been drawing quite a bit of attention ever since.

“The Poppells have a large farm, and they’re big into agri-tourism,” Denty said. “They do this corn maze every year, and they do a lot of other activities through the month of October. His grandfather, the late Buddy Bennett, is in the Wayne County Hall of Fame, and Stetson still has a lot of aunts and cousins around here. So we’ve adopted him.”

Bennett is now a sixth-year senior at Georgia and will lead the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs in the 2022 season, which begins at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against No. 11 Oregon.

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Ronald Acuña: Knee feels ‘terrible,’ but will continue playing through it19h ago
Weekend Predictions: Big wins for Georgia over Oregon, Clemson over Tech
3h ago
How to watch: Vince Dooley joins UGA, Tech delegation to ring Wall Street closing bell
6h ago
Selectivity leads Georgia Tech grad Graham Neff to dream job as Clemson AD
2h ago
Selectivity leads Georgia Tech grad Graham Neff to dream job as Clemson AD
2h ago
Braves add Jesse Chavez, Orlando Arcia as roster expands
3h ago
The Latest
Georgia Bulldogs back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, this time vs. Oregon
3h ago
Georgia football numerical roster
6h ago
Six quick facts ahead of Georgia, Georgia Tech in Kickoff games
9h ago
Featured
Surprising Facts You May Not Have Known About Labor Day

Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
8h ago
How to watch: Vince Dooley joins UGA, Tech delegation to ring Wall Street closing bell
6h ago
Atlanta Beltline reveals map it hopes to take through Buckhead
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top