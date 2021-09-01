Georgia’s returns game remains up in the air

ATHENS -- Still to be determined.
That was the word from coach Kirby Smart on Georgia’s plans for both punt and kickoff returns against Clemson. The Bulldogs had planned to reach a conclusion in each case Tuesday, but stormy weather forced them into the Payne Indoor practice facility and they had to put it off another day.
Obviously, the coaches have a strong idea what direction they want to go at this point. It’d be an easy choice if Kearis Jackson had been healthy throughout the preseason. The senior receiver returned 88.2% of Georgia’s punts last year and 55% of kickoffs.
“To be honest, he hasn’t gone through everything this camp,” Smart said of Jackson, who had an arthroscopic procedure on his xx knee over the summer. “… He’s been out there for, I guess, the last two weeks. So, we certainly feel very comfortable with him.”
In the meantime, some other players have emerged. Freshman Ladd McConkey and sophomore Jermaine Burton have been impressive returning punts in camp. The Bulldogs tend to go with backs on kickoff returns and have liked what they’ve seen from Kenny McIntosh.
Transfer Derion Kendrick also has experience on returns. He returned 10 punts for 15 yards and two kickoffs for 51 yards at Clemson, most of them coming during the 2019 season.
“Those guys primarily,” Smart said. “(James) Cook has worked back there and Zamir (White). Kickoff return, it’ll be more of the backs. Punt, it’ll be more Ladd, Kearis, DK, Burton. But really all those guys have been neck-and-neck.”
Georgia was fifth in the nation in kickoff returns last year with 594 yards, or a 29.7-yard average. But the Bulldogs were 61st in punt returns with a 7.29-yard average on 17 attempts.
McConkey’s emergence should come as no surprise considering his background. As a senior at North Murray High, he had a total of just seven punt and kickoff returns combined. But he averaged 50.9 yards on those returns with three touchdowns. He also returned three interceptions for touchdowns as a defensive back.