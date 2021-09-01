Georgia’s returns game remains up in the air

Transfer Derion Kendrick also has experience on returns. He returned 10 punts for 15 yards and two kickoffs for 51 yards at Clemson, most of them coming during the 2019 season.

“Those guys primarily,” Smart said. “(James) Cook has worked back there and Zamir (White). Kickoff return, it’ll be more of the backs. Punt, it’ll be more Ladd, Kearis, DK, Burton. But really all those guys have been neck-and-neck.”

Georgia was fifth in the nation in kickoff returns last year with 594 yards, or a 29.7-yard average. But the Bulldogs were 61st in punt returns with a 7.29-yard average on 17 attempts.

McConkey’s emergence should come as no surprise considering his background. As a senior at North Murray High, he had a total of just seven punt and kickoff returns combined. But he averaged 50.9 yards on those returns with three touchdowns. He also returned three interceptions for touchdowns as a defensive back.