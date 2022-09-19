Georgia’s ‘Real Deal,’ Brock Bowers, named SEC offensive player of week

Bowers, a native of Napa, Calif., was twice named the SEC freshman of the week in 2021 – but never the overall offensive star of the league -- on the way to compiling a record-breaking receiving season for the Bulldogs last year. So, this marked his first weekly offensive honor for Bowers.

Bowers posted the fifth 100-yard receiving game and scored three touchdowns in a game for the second time in his career during the Bulldogs’ 48-7 rout of South Carolina. He finished a team-high five receptions for 121 yards and two receiving, including a 78-yard touchdown catch that put Georgia up 31-0 in the third quarter. Bowers also had a 5-yard rushing score for the game’s first points in the opening period.